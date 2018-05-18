Latest software update for T-Mobile Galaxy S9 on hold for more than a month
Troubles have been brewing on T-Mobile with Android software updates: the Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 recently got updates to Oreo, but the OTAs were canceled shortly after release due to bugs.
Now, we can add two more devices to the hold-up list: the Galaxy S9 and S9+ had started getting a regular security update on April 13 that contained bug fixes. That update was paused the next day without explanation. It is the first update since release for the S9 and the second for the S9+ after an out-of-the-box push.
TmoNews reports that some customers have complained that their device bootlooped while attempting to install the update. T-Mobile has yet to respond to a request for comment.
