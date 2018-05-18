iPhone X is top-selling smartphone in March, four others join top ten list

Five iPhones were part of Counterpoint Research‘s top ten global best-selling smartphone list for the month of March while one entry to the list is a newcomer.

Tim “I told you it sold well” Cook’s iPhone X scored top slot with 3.5 percent overall share. Following that was the iPhone 8 Plus at 2.3 percent. In sixth place, the iPhone 7 notched 1.7 percent while the iPhone 8 took seventh at 1.4 percent. The iPhone 6, still being sold today in many markets in a refreshed condition, is at 1.2 percent.

Filling the gaps, we find Xiaomi’s budget brand taking number 3 with the Redmi 5A at 1.8 percent. The OPPO A83, which recently also got a hardware update, tails hot behind at fourth at around the same share. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ took the two places north with 1.6 percent each. Finally, the budget-focused Galaxy J7 Pro landed in ninth with 1.4 percent.

Besides the Galaxy S9 phones, Samsung had a strong showing in the $600-800 range and joined with Xiaomi and Huawei sub-brand Honor to make up half of the sales in the $100-199 price bracket. Overall, the budget sector in most relevant markets like India, Africa and southeast Asia has improved upon last year’s number.

Mid-tier flagship season is approaching in India, so expect more $500 phones in India soon.