iOS

iPhone X is top-selling smartphone in March, four others join top ten list

Contents
Advertisement

Five iPhones were part of Counterpoint Research‘s top ten global best-selling smartphone list for the month of March while one entry to the list is a newcomer.

Tim “I told you it sold well” Cook’s iPhone X scored top slot with 3.5 percent overall share. Following that was the iPhone 8 Plus at 2.3 percent. In sixth place, the iPhone 7 notched 1.7 percent while the iPhone 8 took seventh at 1.4 percent. The iPhone 6, still being sold today in many markets in a refreshed condition, is at 1.2 percent.

Filling the gaps, we find Xiaomi’s budget brand taking number 3 with the Redmi 5A at 1.8 percent. The OPPO A83, which recently also got a hardware update, tails hot behind at fourth at around the same share. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ took the two places north with 1.6 percent each. Finally, the budget-focused Galaxy J7 Pro landed in ninth with 1.4 percent.

Besides the Galaxy S9 phones, Samsung had a strong showing in the $600-800 range and joined with Xiaomi and Huawei sub-brand Honor to make up half of the sales in the $100-199 price bracket. Overall, the budget sector in most relevant markets like India, Africa and southeast Asia has improved upon last year’s number.

Mid-tier flagship season is approaching in India, so expect more $500 phones in India soon.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Counterpoint Research
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
A83, A83 2018, Apple, business, estimates, Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, Oppo, Redmi 5A, sales, Samsung, smartphones, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.