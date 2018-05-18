It’s no longer a big secret that a BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone with a QWERTY keyboard and 4.5-inch touchscreen, as well as Snapdragon 660 processing power, 6GB RAM and dual rear-facing cameras, will be unveiled next month.

But surely, main global brand licensee TCL also has other plans for 2018 after launching the well-reviewed KEYone and all-touch Motion last year. These might include a KEY2 Lite variant of sorts packing a Snapdragon 625 SoC, and at least one other mysterious handset.

Two cryptic benchmarks have come to our attention today, revealing a few key features of a product vaguely listed under the “BlackBerry” name and one going by the BBE100-2 model number.

The former may well be the KEY2, with a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6 gigs of memory and Android 8.1 Oreo software on deck, but the latter is pretty much impossible to decipher right now. At first glance, it seems like a candidate for a lower-end configuration of the same phone, packing the same SDM660 “motherboard” coupled with two less gigabytes of RAM.

That can’t be it, though, as BlackBerry KEY2 model numbers start with BBF100. Meanwhile, various BBB100-x designations correlate with the KEYone, and the BlackBerry Motion is also known as BBD100.

Bottom line, we have no idea what the BBE100 is, but it’s certainly not the KEY2. Instead, it could be an all-touch Motion sequel, although that’s just a wild guess.