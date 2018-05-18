Renders pop-up of European USB-C adapter for 2018 iPhones

For all the mobile technology in the world, we still get stuck on walls very often because we have to charge all of our devices. But minimizing that charging time would be quite nice for people on the go.

We saw rumors a couple of weeks ago that iPhones would finally join the fast charging trend with an 18W USB-C power adapter coming in the box of this fall’s new iPhones. We saw an oval-shaped adapter with a United States plug featuring said port.

Well, Chargerlab is back with another CAD of a USB-C adapter, but with a European adapter end. The top portion of the block retains the same oval shape as the US design. Cables would feature USB-C on one end and Lightning to connect to the iPhone on the other.

This design would replace the small 5W white cube currently in place for all iPhones. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X can quick charge through USB-C, but the adapter is sold separately.