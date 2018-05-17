If the “world’s first holographic media machine” sounded a little too good or too ambitious to actually hit stores anytime soon, you should be happy to hear that recent delay is most likely not an ominous sign of vaporware material.

We still don’t know exactly when RED Hydrogen One pre-orders will start being fulfilled, let alone when sales are supposed to begin for new buyers, but both Verizon and AT&T are throwing their weight behind the mobile “4-View holographic” project.

It’s highly unusual for the top two wireless service providers in the US to carry the rookie smartphone effort of a company like RED, whose expertise lies elsewhere. Clearly, the market-leading telecommunications giants strongly believe in Hydrogen One’s potential to “change the way you capture video and immerse yourself in mobile entertainment.”

AT&T calls the unreleased handset’s 4-view holographic display “even better than 3D”, while Verizon bills the groundbreaking technology as that thing “3D always wished it was, and without the glasses.”

You’ll be able to verify those bombastic but vague claims for yourselves “later this summer” on AT&T, and “later this year” on Verizon, with no words on recommended retail pricing. Early adopters pre-ordered the RED Hydrogen One starting at $1,195, but the final, “mass”-oriented tag could be higher, which is why device payment plans are likely to come in handy.

By the way, Verizon’s VP of Device and Product Marketing, Brian Higgins, says you have to hold this bad boy in your hands and “experience it yourself to understand why it’s such a mobile game changer.” But it’s actually AT&T that will give the public a first look at the “future of entertainment” with a Los Angeles demo on June 2 and 3 as part of the AT&T Shape expo. We honestly can’t wait.