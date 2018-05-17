The ultimate HTC U12+ leak leaves no question unanswered

If you thought the HTC U12+ was thoroughly leaked before, wait until you see what Evan Blass managed to get his hands on today. Consolidating his stellar reputation and legendary status among the world’s most trusted tech leakers, the man behind the @evleaks Twitter account gives us today a trio of crystal clear product images and complete list of specifications.

By complete, we mean a crazy detailed, seemingly official three-page spec sheet, which was supposed to be kept under embargo until May 23. This confirms everything we already knew about HTC’s next flagship phone, adding plenty of nuance to a few partially mysterious features, and filling in all the blanks.

Slightly shorter and narrower but thicker than the U11+, the HTC U12+ retains its predecessor’s 6-inch Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 panel with a 2:1 aspect ratio, also weighing a somewhat bulky 188 grams.

Unfortunately, battery capacity is downgraded from 3930 to 3500mAh, although a hot new Snapdragon 845 processor should upgrade both the raw speed and energy efficiency of this Edge Sensing powerhouse.

Speaking of, it’s (almost) time to welcome Edge Sense 2 technology to market, supporting Smart Rotate and Smart Dim functionality, as well as “customizable gestures to launch camera, voice assistant, turn on flashlight, and more.”

Running Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense on top at launch, the HTC U12+ is obviously “upgradeable to Android P” down the line, also providing access to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa out the box with always-on listening capabilities.

But without a doubt, the Taiwanese OEM is going to focus on its four cameras as a primary selling point, including 12MP wide-angle and 16MP telephoto lenses on the back, plus dual front-facing 8MP shooters equipped with Bokeh skills, AR stickers, HDR Boost and Face unlock technology.

The “main” camera setup will support 2x optical and 10x digital zoom, as well as OIS, Bokeh mode, 4K video recording at 60fps, and slow motion 1080p video at 240fps. You will get 64 or 128GB internal storage to hoard all your content, and 6GB RAM in both cases to keep up with your multitasking needs.

As for those three new renders, they appear to confirm the return of a translucent “Liquid Surface” option, alongside a standard black color variant, with an eye-catching purple added to the mix. Promising stuff, even if every little secret has been uncovered already.