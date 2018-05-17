Sprint Unlimited 55+ plan available from May 18

Starting tomorrow and only for a limited time, Sprint will offer a previously-rumored Unlimited 55+ plan for customers aged 55 or above, giving them significant discounts from its standard unlimited plan.

The amenities run a little short of Unlimited Freedom’s stipulations: while there is unlimited data, there’s a 480p resolution cap on video streaming, a speed limit of 2Mbps for gaming, 500kbps for music and 3G speeds for hotspot data up to 10GB after which point they slow to 2G. There is complimentary Global Roaming talk, text and data access in over 185 countries.

The first line is $50 per month with Autopay, $10 less than Unlimited Freedom. Two lines brings the total to $70 per month. Sprint is currently running a promotional rate of $100 a month for up to five lines.

T-Mobile, a competitor and merger partner, also offers a comparable plan for seniors 55 or older.