Other OS

Sprint Unlimited 55+ plan available from May 18

Contents
Advertisement

Starting tomorrow and only for a limited time, Sprint will offer a previously-rumored Unlimited 55+ plan for customers aged 55 or above, giving them significant discounts from its standard unlimited plan.

The amenities run a little short of Unlimited Freedom’s stipulations: while there is unlimited data, there’s a 480p resolution cap on video streaming, a speed limit of 2Mbps for gaming, 500kbps for music and 3G speeds for hotspot data up to 10GB after which point they slow to 2G. There is complimentary Global Roaming talk, text and data access in over 185 countries.

The first line is $50 per month with Autopay, $10 less than Unlimited Freedom. Two lines brings the total to $70 per month. Sprint is currently running a promotional rate of $100 a month for up to five lines.

T-Mobile, a competitor and merger partner, also offers a comparable plan for seniors 55 or older.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phone Scoop
Source
Sprint
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Windows
Tags
carriers, marketing, News, Pricing, Sprint, T-Mobile, T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+, Unlimited 55 Plus, unlimited data, Unlimited Freedom, US
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.