You may want to consider the Galaxy Note 8 at a new all-time low price before the Note 9 arrives

The Galaxy Note 9 might be closer than you think, but that doesn’t mean the Note 8 is not worth buying anymore. Marginally less powerful than the GS9+, extremely similar from a design standpoint, and equipped with a productivity-enhancing S Pen you can’t really replace on an S-series flagship, last fall’s hero is now cheaper than ever before.

Granted, Samsung still directly sells the unlocked Galaxy Note 8 for $950, which is pretty bonkers, while the same SM-N950U variant fetches $850 (or $800 with a Verizon activation) over at Best Buy.

But that’s where top-rated eBay seller NeverMSRP comes in, asking a measly $649.99 for a factory unlocked Galaxy Note 8 (model number SM-N950F) in gold or gray. That’s 50 bucks south of the lowest Galaxy S9+ price we were able to find just yesterday, as well as $40 more than the “regular” S9.

Unfortunately, you don’t get a valid US warranty or CDMA compatibility for Verizon or Sprint use, but the “international” Note 8 on special sale today should work fine on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged, the heavily discounted item will be shipped for free nationwide in its original packaging, alongside a standard European charger and North America AC adapter. Oh, and there’s also dual SIM support to further sweeten the deal.

