Get ready to ‘say hello’ to the Infinity Display Galaxy J6 on May 21 in India

Samsung doesn’t generally like to unveil new low to mid-end smartphones with glitz and glamour, very rarely holding special public events for Galaxy A-series or J-series announcements.

But the world leader in shipments is losing its grip on the essential Indian market, where budget-friendly Android handsets are far more important than hero devices like the new Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Samsung has already ramped up its regional presence in the mid-range segment with recent Galaxy J2 2018 and J7 Duo launches, apparently planning something even bigger for May 21.

Invitations have been going around to a Mumbai shindig of some type, where attendees will “Say Hello To Infinity & More” on Monday. Clearly, one or several “Infinity Display” phones are scheduled to see daylight early next week, most likely including the Galaxy J6, which will surely be Samsung’s most affordable thin-bezeled handset to date.

It’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy A6 and A6+ haven’t technically been unveiled in India either, so this event could definitely focus on them as well. Meanwhile, that crazy rumor about the country possibly getting no less than four Galaxy J phones with Infinity screens is unlikely to materialize, as the J4 is now expected to sport a traditional 16:9 720p panel.

Via
SamMobile
Source
Gadgets360
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6 Plus, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, India, Infinity Display, News, Rumors, Samsung
