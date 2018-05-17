Android

Original Google Pixel refurbs currently on Woot! as low as $200

We’ve all made a circus of noise about how poor Google hardware support has been for its phones. The Google Pixel bore the brunt of newcomer’s syndrome as issues with the camera glass and cruddy speakers took our attention.

But alas, other Pixel and Pixel XL users reported no issues at all — perhaps the bugged feature has gone unused by the owner or there just isn’t that problem with the batch that the device came from.

If you feel that a refurbished Google Pixel from 2016 makes sense to you, Amazon’s Woot! flash sale platform is offering them up at $199.99 for the 32GB Pixel, $209.99 for the 32GB XL and $244.99 for the 128GB Pixel. Only the Very Silver and Pure Black colors are available here. Units should be compatible with all major US carriers, including Sprint and Verizon.

The deal runs through late tonight at 1am Eastern. Hit the source link below the story for more details.

