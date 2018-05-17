Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the details awaited for the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition. Then we talk about HTC and a possible HTC Vive phone in the works by the codename Genesis. We also hear that the HTC U12+ event might happen in two places simultaneously. The iPhone X 2018 follows as more details emerge on its fast charging accessories. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Best Buy sells Galaxy S9 and S9+ with sweet new gifts, deeper discounts available on eBay 
Blass: Website links HTC Vive phone with the name “Genesis”
Two HTC U12+ pop-up events happening in the United States
OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition gets early release in China at around $660

