Although the newly unveiled OnePlus 6 is only slated to go on sale next week, professional smartphone torturer Zach Nelson from the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything managed to quickly get his hands on a beautifully reflective Mirror Black unit.

The Chinese OEM certainly had confidence in its first ever glass-backed design, and Zach’s self-proclaimed “semi-scientific review with razor blades” rewarded that trust. Unsurprisingly, the premium built OnePlus 6 was able to pass the full range of practical, quirky, painful and outright unnecessary durability tests with flying colors.

No, this phone will not survive a fire, unless you rescue it from direct flame contact within seconds of somehow dropping it in the middle of a blazing situation, but try as you might, you won’t bend it by sheer human force.

Granted, you’ll notice quite a bit of flex if you do attempt to snap the OnePlus 6 in half, but thankfully, both the metal frame and Gorilla Glass 5 rear hold up well against a decent amount of pressure.

The metal parts, including a small notch-housed speaker grille, power button, textured mute switch and the actual sides of the handset, are obviously all prone to scratching… if you want it bad enough, while the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is pretty much invincible. The dual cameras on the back are protected with glass, and the AMOLED display is about as resistant to scratches as we’ve come to expect from the vast majority of today’s flagship phones.

All in all, the OnePlus 6 looks in no way inferior to Samsung’s pricier Galaxy S9, at least from a durability standpoint, based on this one particular “semi-scientific” review.