Motorola releases Moto G6 as Pomelo 1S in China

Motorola has launched the Moto G6 in its parent company’s homeland of China. Problem, though: Lenovo figured that it would stick with its old habit of badging phones with citrus fruit monikers back when it released more devices under its own brand. It is the Pomelo 1S.

A pomelo is a big, green grapefruit, by the way.

On its Weibo page, Motorola details the Pomelo 1S’s 3D glass treatment, 5.7-inch 2:1 display at Full HD resolution, dual 12- and 5-megapixel cameras enhanced by what else but artificial intelligence, a 16-megapixel selfie camera that does facial scans for authentication and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

The biggest difference to be found? Lenovo’s ZUI skin is laid atop Android Oreo instead of the lightweight Motoblur — something to be expected over there.

It will retail from today for ¥1,499 or $236.