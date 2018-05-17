Android

LG G6 ThinQ rebranding takes hold in Canada

Contents
Advertisement

LG G6 review

In the retrospective marketing newsfile, LG is continuing to inject its new artificial intelligence hotword, ThinQ, into products new and pre-existing.

It began with the LG V30S ThinQ, new to MWC. The company then added the branding to the official name of the LG V30 through a software update a few weeks ago. Now, at least on LG’s Canadian English site, we see last year’s LG G6 has become the LG G6 ThinQ.

Every mention of the G6 in existing marketing materials has been reverted to G6 ThinQ. Well, almost every mention:

The French Canadian site has not reflected this change and neither has the United States webpage. So, where else will the ball keep rolling onto? We’ll have to wait and see.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
LG Canada
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AI, branding, G6, G6 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, LG, marketing, News, V30, V30 ThinQ, V30S ThinQ
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.