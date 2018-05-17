LG G6 ThinQ rebranding takes hold in Canada

In the retrospective marketing newsfile, LG is continuing to inject its new artificial intelligence hotword, ThinQ, into products new and pre-existing.

It began with the LG V30S ThinQ, new to MWC. The company then added the branding to the official name of the LG V30 through a software update a few weeks ago. Now, at least on LG’s Canadian English site, we see last year’s LG G6 has become the LG G6 ThinQ.

Every mention of the G6 in existing marketing materials has been reverted to G6 ThinQ. Well, almost every mention:

The French Canadian site has not reflected this change and neither has the United States webpage. So, where else will the ball keep rolling onto? We’ll have to wait and see.