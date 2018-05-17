Fewer than 600,000 HomePod shipments in first quarter

In the race to place a smart speaker in the homes of consumers, Apple has had a rough start. The HomePod was a late bloomer and has been further hampered by the limited third-party capabilities of Siri. Nevertheless, its creator will persist.

In the meantime, Strategy Analytics is reporting that less than 600,000 HomePod shipments were made in the first quarter, putting it shy of China’s Alibaba by about 150,000 units. The same firm has forecast that Apple will have 3.8 million sales by the end of the year while former KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo had forecast 2.5 million.

Market leader Amazon doubled its performance from a year ago with 4 million Echo shipments, about 43.6 percent of the market. Google has also shown an annual improvement with 2.4 million Google Home shipments, a sevenfold jump and good enough for 26.5 percent of the current market. Xiaomi wrapped up the top 5 with a little over 200,000 units shipped.

Smart speakers continue to gain in popularity as shipments jumped 278 percent since 2017.