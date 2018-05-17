Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom and another Deluxe variant start receiving Oreo updates
As a smartphone vendor, Asus is probably not used to the amount of positive publicity it’s been getting for the past 24 hours, with one of the Taiwanese company’s affordable new devices capable of racking up a great camera performance score, and two older handsets moving up to the latest Android flavor as we speak.
No, it’s not July yet, but the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL) can apparently leave the 7.1 Nougat version behind already after launching early last year running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out the box.
This was no all-around powerhouse back then, mind you, packing a middling Snapdragon 625 processor while impressively squeezing a 5000mAh battery into a metal body measuring 8 mm thin, and of course, standing out with dual rear-facing shooters, one of which supported 2.3x optical zoom.
As usual, you’re advised to remain patient if the Oreo over-the-air download notice does not arrive immediately, with a manual check likely to do the trick. Just tap “System Updates” in Settings – System, and if you’re lucky, you can pull the 8.0 goodie pack from there right away.
The same goes for the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (model number ZS570KL), which is actually the second Deluxe variant to receive an official promotion to OS build O. Compared to the ZS550KL, this is slightly larger and significantly more powerful, with a Snapdragon 820 or 821 SoC inside, a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen, as well as up to 6GB RAM, a single 23MP rear-facing camera, and 3000mAh battery in tow.
You may have hated Asus for releasing so many (slightly) different ZenFone 3 derivations, but at least they’re all being robustly supported from a sofware update standpoint.