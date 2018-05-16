What could be better than an iPhone X-inspired Android handset at a lower price, with groundbreaking in-display fingerprint recognition technology also in tow, starting to make its way around the world after a few months of Chinese exclusivity?

How about the same exact device in an eye-catching new “FIFA World Cup Extraordinary Edition”? Or perhaps you’d be more interested in a Vivo X21 derivation with a traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and significantly better front-facing camera.

The latter is already up for pre-orders in China as the Vivo X21i, shipping from May 19, while the football-flavored special edition is domestically launching on May 22, hopefully ahead of a global rollout of sorts. After all, China will not even take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup set to kick off around this time next month.

Coated in stunning red and blue paint, with unique patterns on the back, as well as the upcoming football competition’s logo, the X21 World Cup Edition is basically identical to the X21 UD model in terms of specs and features, packing a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There are no words on regional pricing yet, while the X21i will be fetching the rough equivalent of $425 (CNY 2,698) in your choice of pretty unusual 4GB RAM/128GB ROM or 6/64GB combinations.

This particular thin-bezeled 6.28-incher comes with a Helio P60 SoC in lieu of Qualcomm’s aforementioned upper mid-range silicon, as well as a 24MP selfie shooter replacing the 12MP unit on the standard Vivo X21 and the X21 FIFA World Cup Extraordinary Edition.