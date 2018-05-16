Android

Two HTC U12+ pop-up events happening in the United States

HTC has plans to launch a new phone in its flagship ‘U’ series on May 23. The timing of the announcement will not be the friendliest for a United States audience — the Taiwanese company will be holding a local party that evening at about what would be 6:30am Eastern.

But if you’re in or around either of two big cities in America, you’ll be able to join the party as well. The company has announced a pop-up event in San Francisco on launch day, May 23, and one in New York as well on May 30. Links to RSVP are in the tweet below. Room is limited.

Users will be able to get their hands on what we suspect to be the HTC U12+, something that will be outwardly familiar to U11 users yet totally different in many aspects.

If you’re looking for something more out of HTC, take a view of the blockchain-focused Exodus project and some tips on a phone based on its Vive virtual reality platform. And if you’re interested in more hands-on gatherings, try a OnePlus event in the next week, too.

