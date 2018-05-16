If expanding the internal storage and color options of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ hasn’t succeeded in boosting the appeal of Samsung’s latest flagship phones, perhaps a couple of new deals and discounts will be able to do the trick.

Available with your choice of a free pair of Gear IconX earbuds or a Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch marked down by $250 from the chaebol’s own US e-store since May 1, the two ultra-high-end handsets are now alternatively sold alongside two other accessories at Best Buy.

In order to score a complimentary fast charge wireless charging stand and EVO Plus 128GB microSD memory card, you need to pick up an unlocked Galaxy S9 and S9+. You’ll have to pay $720 or $840, or you can choose to activate your preferred model on Verizon right away, and save a cool 50 bucks. As for the aforementioned gifts, they separately fetch a combined $100 or so, which isn’t exactly a fortune, but it’s definitely better than nothing.

Of course, if you just want to buy an unlocked GS9 or S9 Plus at the lowest possible price (without a valid US warranty), eBay is still your safest bet. Top-rated sellers Sobeonline1 and NeverMSRP are currently charging $610 and $700 respectively, with free nationwide shipping, but unfortunately only titanium gray availability as far as the smaller variant is concerned, while the jumbo-sized phone is only in stock in black.