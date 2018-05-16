Similar to the iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ are viewed by a number of market analysts and industry pundits as early box office hits while seemingly not being able to achieve lofty internal goals and possibly looking at a rapid decline in mainstream popularity.

It is for that reason, as well as a very ambitious next iPhone generation expected out in September, that rumors of a mid-summer Galaxy Note-series announcement could actually pan out for a change. After all, the Note 9 may not be extremely different from its predecessor, although that probably means it will also have trouble standing out.

Enter the Galaxy S10, tipped by more and more insiders for a January 2019 debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, followed by a possible MWC introduction in February of a foldable device in the works since forever.

That sounds like a very crowded, ambitious and aggressive flagship release schedule, with little to no room for R&D errors or mass production setbacks. Perhaps the key puzzle pieces are the in-display fingerprint recognition technology and 3D sensing face scanner rumored to both debut on the Galaxy S10.

Of course, the development of foldable screens and related flexible components is trickier still even after all these years, but only a small batch of malleable phones will probably see daylight next year.

Back to the Galaxy Note 9, the Korea Herald’s “industry sources”, like a growing number of insiders and tipsters, are projecting a “late July” announcement, followed by an early August commercial rollout. In contrast, the Note 8 was unveiled on August 23 last year, and released nearly a full month later, on September 15.