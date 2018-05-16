OnePlus Bullets Wireless have a neckband, stop comparing them to AirPods
Despite the trends in wireless audio, OnePlus did not come up with a pair of wireless earbuds this year. Instead, you’re seeing the OnePlus Bullets Wireless: Bluetooth earbuds strung by a cable — a more tested and reliable form factor that we’ve recently seen from the to-be-released Jabra Elite 45t.
The company’s R&D team had prototyped different wireless products two years ago, but they eventually found a certain combination of hardware interfacing they liked. The earbuds are magnetic, so they start playing music when they come apart and stop it when they become clasped. Google Assistant is already available with a tap of a button and a software update should bring the ability to take calls soon.
The flexible band drapes over the neck and the two ends feature water-resistant 9.2mm coil drivers and capsules containing the controls and the battery. Speaking of which, users can plug in any power source, be it OnePlus brick or USB wall outlet, with a Type-C cable and get 5 hours of use with a 10-minute charge — a full charge brings 8 hours per cycle.
The Bullets Wireless supports Qualcomm’s aptX streaming codec, but it’s not clear which version of Bluetooth it supports.
Availability will begin around the end of June for $69, €69 or £69. The wired, analog Bullets V2 will still be available for purchase at shy of $20. The OnePlus 6 has a headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.