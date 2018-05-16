Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the launch of the OnePlus 6 in London that we just covered. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 early launch times. The Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 and Sunrise Gold variants follow as they just became official. Then we talk about the weird HTC Focus and the possible uniqueness of its offering. We end today’s show talking about the free Google Home mini you can find on eBay.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Discounted Google Home Mini? Why not free Google Home Mini with $150+ eBay purchases

– Samsung officially unveils Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 and S9+, as well as Sunrise Gold flavors

– More ‘industry sources’ expect early Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 announcements

– HTC blockchain phone “Exodus” will focus on decentralized apps, cryptocurrency

– Hands-on: This is the OnePlus 6! (Video)