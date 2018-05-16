Android

OnePlus 6 hands-on details, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 timeline & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the launch of the OnePlus 6 in London that we just covered. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 early launch times. The Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 and Sunrise Gold variants follow as they just became official. Then we talk about the weird HTC Focus and the possible uniqueness of its offering. We end today’s show talking about the free Google Home mini you can find on eBay.

Stories:
Discounted Google Home Mini? Why not free Google Home Mini with $150+ eBay purchases
Samsung officially unveils Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 and S9+, as well as Sunrise Gold flavors
More ‘industry sources’ expect early Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 announcements
HTC blockchain phone “Exodus” will focus on decentralized apps, cryptocurrency
Hands-on: This is the OnePlus 6! (Video)

