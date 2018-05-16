HMD Global is bringing another classic Nokia phone brand back from the dead, but unlike the reimagined 3310 and 8110 “dumb” handsets, the new Android-powered X6 has no obvious relation with 2009’s music-oriented Symbian OS smartphone.

Instead, we can’t help but notice how few companies are left snubbing the curious notch trend started by Apple last fall. The screen cutout on the 5.8-inch Nokia X6 is unsurprisingly smaller than the iPhone X’s Face ID-supporting component, accommodating a more than respectable 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and obligatory AI tricks.

The 19:9 FHD+ panel also has a large enough chin to house a Nokia logo, with a second brand inscription on the back, below dual 16 + 5MP shooters and a fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Nokia X6 holds an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, up to 6GB RAM, and a 3060mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities. In typical HMD fashion, the mid-ranger runs the latest available Android version (8.1 Oreo), with a P update coming sooner than other OEMs’ flagships.

Coated in your choice of black, blue or silver, the X6 is certainly robust and stylish for its price bracket, starting at just CNY 1,299, or $205 or so. That’s with 4 gigs of memory and 32 of storage space on deck, while 4/64GB and 6/64GB variants are up for pre-order already in China in exchange for 1,499 yuan ($235) and 1,699 yuan ($265) respectively. Unfortunately, we have no official information to share about a possible global expansion down the line. It’s probably wise to keep your expectations low, especially as far as the US market is concerned.