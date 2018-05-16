You don’t need an ultra-high-end, presumably crazy expensive smartphone with a 4K screen to play HDR content on the world’s most popular video streaming platform, and in fact, the three latest Android handsets to be added to Netflix’s support list all cap off at a “modest” FHD+ display resolution.

The newest device to gain Netflix HDR compatibility is the Huawei P20, which you still cannot officially purchase in the US, while the Mate 10 Pro and Sony Xperia XZ2 are technically a little older, taking some time for some reason to join the high-dynamic-range party.

Of course, many other HDR-capable phones continue to wait for Netflix’s certification, with one particularly high-profile mobile company unable to even provide basic HD streaming functionality to its generally demanding power users.

It’s also interesting to point out the Huawei P20 Pro and “regular” Mate 10, the latter of which actually sports a higher-res panel than the Mate 10 Pro, as well as the 1080p Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, are yet to support the Netflix HDR standard. If you own one of the ten Android devices that are officially certified already, or the Dolby Vision-supporting LG G6, keep in mind you need a $13.99 monthly plan to be able to stream select Netflix shows and movies in glorious HDR.