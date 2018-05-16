Android

HMD Global may make Nokia news in Moscow on May 29

Contents
Advertisement

Nokia smartphone brand licensee HMD Global has been making its first and biggest impacts with its devices in China. But the Finnish company also has eyes elsewhere.

In fact, Nokiamob.net reports that HMD is preparing for an event closer to home in Moscow on May 29. Three members of the C-suite will be in attendance: CEO Florian Seiche, Chief Marketing Officer Pekka Rantala and Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

While fans are still digesting the company’s MWC releases — including that Matrix banana phone — we’re looking forward to several big refreshes to the dormant Nokia X and, less likely, Nokia N series as well as sequels to the Nokia 2, 3 and 5.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Nokiamob.net
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Event, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 5 (2018), Rumors, Russia
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.