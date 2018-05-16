HMD Global may make Nokia news in Moscow on May 29

Nokia smartphone brand licensee HMD Global has been making its first and biggest impacts with its devices in China. But the Finnish company also has eyes elsewhere.

In fact, Nokiamob.net reports that HMD is preparing for an event closer to home in Moscow on May 29. Three members of the C-suite will be in attendance: CEO Florian Seiche, Chief Marketing Officer Pekka Rantala and Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

While fans are still digesting the company’s MWC releases — including that Matrix banana phone — we’re looking forward to several big refreshes to the dormant Nokia X and, less likely, Nokia N series as well as sequels to the Nokia 2, 3 and 5.