Android

Hands-on: This is the OnePlus 6! (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Let’s be honest: like quite a few other media outlets, we’ve had early access to the OnePlus 6 well before the device officially launched. OnePlus CEO has been sharing some pictures taken with the phone and, for the past couple of weeks, our own Jaime Rivera has done the same on his Instagram feed.

But it’s more than just pretty pictures and boxes: what’s the design like? How does it feel? How fast does this thing go? Where does it seemingly fall short? Where does it feel like it’s got an early lead? There’s a lot we’d want to talk about, but we’re only just getting started here.

Take a look at our hands-on video above.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Design, Hands-on, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6, Specs, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.