Hands-on: This is the OnePlus 6! (Video)

Let’s be honest: like quite a few other media outlets, we’ve had early access to the OnePlus 6 well before the device officially launched. OnePlus CEO has been sharing some pictures taken with the phone and, for the past couple of weeks, our own Jaime Rivera has done the same on his Instagram feed.

But it’s more than just pretty pictures and boxes: what’s the design like? How does it feel? How fast does this thing go? Where does it seemingly fall short? Where does it feel like it’s got an early lead? There’s a lot we’d want to talk about, but we’re only just getting started here.

Take a look at our hands-on video above.