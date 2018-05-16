Blass: Website links HTC Vive phone with the name “Genesis”

Last night, we reported on the HTC Exodus, the company’s phone for blockchain enthusiasts. That was not the first specialist phone that the Taiwanese manufacturer has pushed: you could consider the Facebook-centric First and the selfie-centric Desire EYE as smaller-scale examples.

But leaks reporter Evan Blass has made a callback to before when the U11 launched and we were slowly learning about what kinds of mobile experiments HTC has been conducting. In a split-second frame of what was supposed to have been a private sizzle reel at the time, we saw a phone branded with the firm’s VR brand, Vive.

Remember this? Well besides https://t.co/0eRylMVMab, the company also recently registered https://t.co/H8gXaF7OZW and https://t.co/Js1O3gRVqO. The latter isn’t live yet, but the former is, and right now it features a Vive logo… https://t.co/LCYZ0wOG6a — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2018

Shortly after he posted the tweet, we took a look at both domains and found that they were vacated. We did get access to a completely blank page for htcgenesis.com during one access attempt. But we did verify HTC’s ownership for at least that site with a WHOIS query.

It may be a bit too soon to start prognosticating about what Genesis or even Exodus means in the overall strategy of a company that has been shelled of a lot of its hardware engineers with a labor-for-money swap with Google and does not have much appeal with mainstream smartphone buyers. In the meantime, keep your eyebrows raised.