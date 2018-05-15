Not that different from last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ at first glance, the S9 and S9+ commercially released a couple of months ago have been substantially improved in all essential areas, including durability, camera performance and display excellence.

Still, Samsung’s newest crown jewels may not be able to achieve those lofty goals set shortly after their official debut. Unless the appeal of the Galaxy S9 duo can be boosted with snazzy new colors, more storage space and frequent reminders these are some of the world’s best all-around smartphones.

Samsung actually calls them the fastest smartphones “on the market”, which might technically be true… for some markets. Relying on data from Ookla, a “leading mobile data speed analyst”, the industry-dominating chaebol bills the Galaxy S9 and S9+ as “up to” 42 percent faster than “the closest competitor” in terms of download speeds.

Once again, that’s probably technically true, and it definitely reflects badly on the iPhone X, aka the S9’s “closest competitor”, but we have to point out there are a number of handsets already available or coming soon to stores worldwide with CAT 18 LTE modems supporting network speeds of “up to 1.2 Gbps.”

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both fall into that category, alongside Sony’s Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, the LG G7 ThinQ, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S and OnePlus 6.

There’s also the real-world download speed aspect, which can greatly vary depending on your carrier and location, as well as many other factors.

All that said, no one can deny the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are theoretically much faster than the iPhone X, and you will probably notice some sort of a gap in various real-life scenarios too. Just don’t expect 42 percent more speed all the time, or a constant 17 percent edge over Google’s Pixel 2 phones.