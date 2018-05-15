Samsung is reportedly working on a whole bunch of low to mid-end smartphones for various important markets and major US carriers, at least one of which will offer a so-called “Infinity Display” on a tight budget.

Significantly tighter than both the Galaxy A6 (2018) and A6+ (2018), rumor has it, with one mystery source claiming the Galaxy J6 could cost as little as $205 in India. That’s Rs. 13,990, to be specific, which doesn’t beat the affordability of some of Xiaomi’s hugely popular Android mid-rangers or the OPPO-designed Realme 1, but it’s still low by Samsung’s profit-hungry standards.

Of course, if you want an extra gig of RAM over the entry-level 3GB configuration and twice the 32GB internal storage space, you’ll supposedly have to cough up 16,490 rupees, or $245.

Similar in design language and purportedly identical in screen size and resolution to the recently unveiled A6, the Samsung Galaxy J6 is today pictured out in the real world for the first time.

A leaked batch of unusually sharp hands-on images confirms the presence of a single rear-facing camera and single front shooter, which are expected to feature 13 and 8MP sensors, along with LED flash on each side.

A fingerprint reader is also mounted on a plastic-made backplate, which unfortunately holds the 3000mAh battery firmly in place. The bezels are… pretty generous for an “Infinity” screen, but the 5.6-incher does sport one of those trendy 18.5:9 aspect ratios. May 25 could be the phone’s official release date in India, although it’s unclear if the J6 will follow the J7 Duo in specifically targeting the world’s second-largest smartphone market.