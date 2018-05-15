OPPO’s India-exclusive Realme 1 phone starts at $135 with 6-inch ‘full screen’
After taking over the world’s single largest smartphone market, OPPO doesn’t seem content just ranking among the top three vendors of the second biggest market. Enter the Chinese company’s India-exclusive Realme brand, previewed a couple of weeks ago, and officially launched earlier today.
Well, technically, the OPPO-designed Realme 1 is set to go on sale exclusively through Amazon’s regional branch on May 25, fetching as little as Rs. 8,990. That equates to a crazy affordable $135 or so, which is enough to get you a respectable 3 gigs of memory and 32GB internal storage space.
If you want twice the RAM and four times the entry-level digital hoarding room, a 6/128GB configuration will set you back 13,990 rupees, or $208, which is still extremely inexpensive.
Obviously targeted against Xiaomi’s many local budget-friendly winners, the Realme 1 comes with a single 13MP rear-facing camera, single 8MP selfie shooter, and no fingerprint sensor.
On the bright side, the 6-incher does adopt a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, sporting FHD+ screen resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and it even packs the same octa-core Helio P60 processor as the significantly pricier OPPO F7 and R15.
The real highlight of the Realme 1 is a surprisingly extensive range of AI capabilities, including intuitive battery management, scene recognition and 8,000,000 “beauty solutions” for the most vivid self-portraits and bokeh shots.
The large “full screen” doesn’t follow the notch craze the F7 and R15 so enthusiastically support, with a glossy back cover effect producing an unusually pretty “Diamond Black” color for such an affordable handset. The Realme 1 also promises to identify your facial features in under 0.1 seconds, running Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.0 software, and packing a generous 3410mAh battery.
“Real quality” and “real service” are two of the essential commitments made by OPPO to help the Realme sub-brand take off, with a huge number of pre-release tests guaranteeing this phone’s top-notch build quality, and 500+ authorized service centers ensuring you waste as little time as possible repairing the device when needed.