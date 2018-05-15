After taking over the world’s single largest smartphone market, OPPO doesn’t seem content just ranking among the top three vendors of the second biggest market. Enter the Chinese company’s India-exclusive Realme brand, previewed a couple of weeks ago, and officially launched earlier today.

Well, technically, the OPPO-designed Realme 1 is set to go on sale exclusively through Amazon’s regional branch on May 25, fetching as little as Rs. 8,990. That equates to a crazy affordable $135 or so, which is enough to get you a respectable 3 gigs of memory and 32GB internal storage space.

If you want twice the RAM and four times the entry-level digital hoarding room, a 6/128GB configuration will set you back 13,990 rupees, or $208, which is still extremely inexpensive.

Obviously targeted against Xiaomi’s many local budget-friendly winners, the Realme 1 comes with a single 13MP rear-facing camera, single 8MP selfie shooter, and no fingerprint sensor.

On the bright side, the 6-incher does adopt a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, sporting FHD+ screen resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), and it even packs the same octa-core Helio P60 processor as the significantly pricier OPPO F7 and R15.

The real highlight of the Realme 1 is a surprisingly extensive range of AI capabilities, including intuitive battery management, scene recognition and 8,000,000 “beauty solutions” for the most vivid self-portraits and bokeh shots.

The large “full screen” doesn’t follow the notch craze the F7 and R15 so enthusiastically support, with a glossy back cover effect producing an unusually pretty “Diamond Black” color for such an affordable handset. The Realme 1 also promises to identify your facial features in under 0.1 seconds, running Android 8.1-based ColorOS 5.0 software, and packing a generous 3410mAh battery.

“Real quality” and “real service” are two of the essential commitments made by OPPO to help the Realme sub-brand take off, with a huge number of pre-release tests guaranteeing this phone’s top-notch build quality, and 500+ authorized service centers ensuring you waste as little time as possible repairing the device when needed.