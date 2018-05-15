OnePlus CEO posts just a few more camera samples from the OnePlus 6

Pete Lau has been busy trekking across the country, testing the photographic capabilities of the OnePlus 6. It launches tomorrow.

Spec leaks and our inference indicate that the company will be bringing over the rear dual-camera implementation of the OnePlus 5T with a 16-megapixel color sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. And if all four of these fresh pictures posted to the OnePlus CEO’s Weibo account show anything, it’s that it can do a good job.

Then again, most phones can do a good job if you take enough care with them. If you really want a slideshow, you’ll want to read up on some reviews coming soon. Stay tuned to Pocketnow.