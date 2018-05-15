Tomorrow is the big day for notch enthusiasts eager to help the Nokia brand consolidate its spectacular comeback, but apparently, no one told Chinese e-commerce giant Suning that, with the revived X6’s price tag prematurely revealed today, and all the specifications already disclosed by the regional FCC counterpart further corroborated.

Yes, it seems the mid-range iPhone X-inspired Android handset will not be called simply the Nokia X after all, and one very respectable configuration is expected to cost just 1,499 Yuan.

We’re talking about a Nokia X6 variant packing 4GB RAM and internally accommodating 64 gigs of data, fetching the rough equivalent of $235. There should be a 6GB RAM option in the pipeline as well, while Tenaa also hinted at an entry-level 3/32 gigs SKU that’s likely to blow our minds with its affordability.

Across the board, you’re looking at a sharp, tall 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), dual rear-facing cameras, a single AI-enhanced 16MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 636 processing power, decent 3060mA battery capacity, and of course, pure, secure and up-to-date Android 8.1 Oreo software.

If this all sounds a little too good to be true, let us stress the 16 + 5MP cams on the back of the 2018 edition of the Nokia X6 appear to lack the premium Zeiss optics of the 6.1 or 7 Plus. Still, at least on paper, this has the makings of a sub-$250 champion, which we hope to see released internationally shortly after this week’s China debut.