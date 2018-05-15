LG’s newest flagship phone is just a few days away from its domestic commercial debut, which will be followed by a global expansion, including key markets like the US and Canada, within a measly couple of weeks.

But even though the V30S ThinQ is older and not that different from the original V30 released last fall, it would be foolish to disregard the no-notch, no-compromise 6-incher. Up for pre-order stateside as a B&H exclusive since before the G7 ThinQ was formally unveiled, the OLED-sporting hero device is finally shipping at its rapidly discounted $729.99 price.

This is the official North American variant of the LG V30S ThinQ, mind you, supporting GSM and CDMA networks with high-speed 4G LTE connectivity, and including both a standard limited 1-year warranty, as well as a free 12-month extension (with registration).

Available in snazzy Glossy Moroccan Blue and Matte Moroccan Blue colors, the AI-infused handset can accommodate a whopping 128 gigs of data internally, also packing 6GB RAM, unfortunately paired with a slightly outdated Snapdragon 835 processor.

Still, if you don’t dig the iPhone X-inspired look of the G7 ThinQ, this is hands down the best alternative LG has to offer right now in the US. And who knows, maybe deeper price cuts are around the corner or at least a bundle deal of some sort.