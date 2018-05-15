Just in case US-based Android power users were not jealous enough of their neighbors to the north for the wide Canada availability of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, a sweet region-exclusive LG G7 ThinQ deal is set to kick off later this week.

Those who choose to snub the P20 Pro notch and triple camera setup in favor of… LG’s notch, two rear-facing shooters, AI enhancements, Boombox speaker and 6.1-inch Super Bright Display can score a completely free 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV between May 18 and 31.

That’s the local pre-order period of the LG G7 ThinQ, which will then start to ship in Canada on June 1. Alas, the phone’s price tag (up north and stateside) remains under wraps, although we’re clearly just a few days away from getting an official number.

Until that happens, you’ll be glad to see every carrier from Bell to Fido, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel and Telus and every retailer from Best Buy to Walmart to Wireless Wave on a lengthy list of promotion participants.

The complimentary LG 43UK6300 TV will need to be claimed separately by early G7 ThinQ adopters in Canada before July 31, sporting a beautiful IPS LCD panel with a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Based on the large number and high value of gifts received by LG G6 buyers from US carriers last year, similar bundle deals are to be expected for the G7 ThinQ south of the border too. So, no, there’s no reason to be jealous just yet.