iPhone X 2018 to bring color options, Honor 10 launch & more – Pocketnow.daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LCD iPhone and the possible color options. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and an extra batch of rumors, Then we talk about the iPhone 6S and the fact that you should go swap that battery given a recent explosion. Then we talk about he Honor 10 and how it just went global. We end today’s show talking about the LG G7 ThinQ and the deals you can find for it in Canada.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
LG G7 ThinQ pre-orders will start in Canada later this week with bonus 4K smart TV
Honor 10 goes global with ‘Aurora Glass’ design, premium specs, reasonable price
Heat stress believed to be cause of iPhone 6s battery explosion at repair shop
LCD iPhone may bring colors like the iPhone 5c did

