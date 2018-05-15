HTC blockchain phone “Exodus” will focus on decentralized apps, cryptocurrency

HTC has been building the ledger on a new smartphone that is not the U12+. It revolves around one of the hottest concepts in technology for the past several years and looks to bring access to the blockchain to mobile enthusiasts.

The phone is called Exodus and it’s being imaged as a phone that gives users the agency to “take back the internet,” telling social media sites to “let my data go” and leaving individuals’ information in literally their own hands, not in the centralized servers of Facebook and Google.

Each Exodus unit acts as a node to serve a network to distribute open-source apps (DApps), data, cryptocurrency and more running on decentralized networks. In what can be called a sales goal declaration, HTC wants to have double the number of nodes that Ethereum currently has — ethernodes.org reported 16,656 active nodes as of press time — and triple the nodes of Bitcoin. The phone is able to log to the blockchain with different protocols to work with different services. Meanwhile, users will be able to interact with their currency wallets through APIs and will be backed by a hardened component stack when they do so.

Interested customers can express interest in buying an Exodus at the source link below.

Blockchain technologists at Sirin Labs are also working to deliver on a PC and smartphone, both named Finney. Chipmaker TSMC is looking to increase sales of its blockchain-purposed components to smaller device manufacturers.