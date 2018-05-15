Hardly the world’s all-around best smart speaker, the Google Home Mini is small, sleek, discreet, versatile, surprisingly powerful for its Lilliputian size… and now available free of charge.

Typically priced at $49, but often discounted to $39 or even $30, not to mention frequent multi-pack deals or various combos with popular phones, the Google Assistant-controlled device can be purchased from eBay in addition to the search giant’s own e-store and a wide range of authorized US retailers.

Google itself actually handles Home Mini sales on eBay, and until May 20 at 11:50 PM PST (or when supplies end), all you have to do is buy other stuff valued at a total of $150. After adding whatever you want in your cart, excluding items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories, simply hit the “buy” button for a Chalk or Charcoal Google Home Mini, and use the “PFREEMINI” coupon code before checking out.

Your free diminutive smart speaker will arrive within ten business days anywhere around the US, and that’s everything you need to know about this killer deal. No catches, strings attached or tricky fine print, and yes, you can truly buy anything you want (excluding the aforementioned categories) to reach the $150 threshold.