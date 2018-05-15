Android

Galaxy S9 sales in Korea cross over 1 million units

Contents
Advertisement

It’s a day short of two months since Samsung launched sales for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and it has taken this long in South Korea for those phones to sell a million units. That news comes right from the company and is the first time it has released official results for the S9 model.

The Investor reports that the Galaxy S8 — marking a shift in design paradigm for the smartphone series — achieved seven digits in Korea within the first 37 days of sales and 5 million sales worldwide within two months. The Galaxy S II took only 40 days to rack a million on the peninsula.

Given that the S9 brings a minor iteration to the basic experience with super slow-motion video capture, it could be expected that this could be an off-year for the lineup, despite corporate boasting. Still, the company expects foreign sales to float the overall numbers up.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
SamMobile
Source
The Investor
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, announcement, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, sales, Samsung, South Korea
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.