Apple Music has 50 million users

Apple has found itself at the center of the universe in several aspects. Its CEO has been advising President Donald Trump on technology and Chinese trade issues. It’s on the way to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company.

But among other topics Tim Cook talked about with the Bloomberg television program “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” he also was cheery enough to plump Apple Music. It recently passed 50 million total users, though we don’t know how many are paying subscribers and how many are on the free trial. Last month, Eddy Cue said that Apple Music had 40 million paying subscribers and 8 million trials active.

But for the company, it’s not just about trying to beat Spotify and its 75 million subscribers: Apple has made its intention clear to work on original video content as well.

“We are very interested in the content business. We will be playing in a way that is consistent with our brand,” Cook said. “We’re no ready to give any details on it yet. But it’s clearly an area of interest.”