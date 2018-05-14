Android

T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 getting Android Oreo again

T-Mobile recently had to pull Android Oreo over-the-air updates for two big phones: the LG V30 and the Galaxy Note 8. The latter phone’s first pulse was sent out on April 1, but was stopped two days later as major bug reports accumulated.

Well, it took several weeks, but it looks like we’re finally getting things rolling again. T-Mobile has updated its support page for the device with a post signaling that new pulses would begin this morning at 1am Eastern and users have been tweeting out their dialog boxes.

Let us know if you’re getting Android 8.0 on your T-Mobile Note 8. Note that even if you manually request for the update, you may hit the daily call limit. The roll-out could take days.

