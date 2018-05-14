Republic Wireless launches Relay cellular walkie-talkie sales

Last week, Republic Wireless announced that it had been working on a phone. Only it was not a smartphone, but a two-way phone without a screen that lets kids reach their parents wherever they need to with a touch of a button.

Relay is designed to be friendly to the rough and tumble lifestyle of kids spending long afternoons sporting and exploring. One unit can pair to others via Bluetooth 4.1 or NFC and connect from far away through LTE and Wi-Fi and is trackable via GPS. It’s a walkie-talkie, but way more connected. There are loudspeakers, microphones and a 3.5mm headphone jack, too, for access to music, call-and-response games and search requests.

A single unit costs $99. A pair goes for $149 and a trio for $199. Service is $6.99 per month per device. Hit the source link below this story to get one for your own.