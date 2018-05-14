Nokia’s rebooted “banana phone” may have not generated as much initial excitement back at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in late February as the reimagined 3310 at MWC 2017, but there was still plenty of buzz around the ultra-affordable, rudimentary 4G handset.

For some reason, HMD Global didn’t exactly rush to capitalize on said Nokia 8110 enthusiasm, largely focusing over the past few months on the slow march of the company’s second Android smartphone wave.

As the end of spring is (sadly) upon us, it’s finally time for the “new Nokia 8110 4G” to make its commercial debut… in Singapore and Vietnam. The two relatively small Asian markets are set to welcome back the iconic phone prominently featured in the 1999 sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix” around the end of May, which probably means HMD will not technically be able to deliver on its “spring” US availability promise.

But there’s no reason to fret, as a global expansion is reportedly around the corner. In Singapore, the LTE-enabled device will cost 109 local dollars, roughly equating to US$80. That sounds perfectly in line with the most reasonable American expectations, considering exactly what you’re getting here.

Namely, a modern take on the classic sliding protective cover you can control phone calls with, alongside a curved 2.4-inch screen, Snapdragon 205 processor, “multi-day” battery life, 512MB RAM, 4 gigs of internal storage space, and a single 2MP rear camera with LED flash. Also, Snake.