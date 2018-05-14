Lightning cable that charges smartphones 3X faster for under $20
Tired of your phone taking forever to charge? The ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified Lightning Cable charges 3 times faster than a normal cable.
What’s even more amazing is that the ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified cable is also 10 times stronger than your typical flimsy Apple charging cable. This cable with not break no matter how how much you twist and pull. The fracture-resistant TPE jacket and tough braided fiber exterior make for an extremely durable lightning cable.
Plus, the ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified Lightning Cable even transfers data 30% faster than a standard cable. Basically, this cable does everything better and it will only cost you $19.95. That’s 20% off the original price.
by Christopher Jin
