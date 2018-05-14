LG’s first “FullVision” smartphone didn’t exactly sell like hotcakes last year, but cash-strapped consumers passionate about premium designs probably remember its mid-range sibling, which continues to provide plenty of bang for your buck, especially with an Amazon Prime membership.

Now that the G6 has finally received an AI-enhanced sequel, it’s time to expect a modernization effort of the LG Q6 as well, which appears to have been benchmarked last week with model number Q710.

This top LG Q7 suspect obviously runs Android 8.1 Oreo on the software side, with a hardware configuration confirmed to include 4GB RAM and octa-core MediaTek MT6755 (Helio P10) processing power.

The 28nm-based P10 is not a very new SoC, but over the past couple of years, we’ve seen it help a wide range of mid-end handsets sell reasonably well, including the likes of the OPPO F1 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro and Sony Xperia XA Ultra.

It’s also a decent improvement over the Snapdragon 435 found inside the LG Q6, and perhaps most importantly, it should allow the Korean company to keep the Q7’s price pretty low. Unfortunately, we can’t answer the question on everyone’s lips just yet, as we truly have no idea if the LG Q7 will embrace the iPhone X-style notch.