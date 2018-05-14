iOS

LCD iPhone may bring colors like the iPhone 5c did

The relative failure of the iPhone 5c to pick up sales, some opinions would hedge, was not because of the device’s “cheap” plastic design. No, it was because the internal specs lagged behind the iPhone 5s’s — that there was a bunch of color and little discount to show for it.

Well, five years out from that debacle and we’re now looking at three premium-level iPhones for September. All of them are rumored to have the same, premium base-line features such as Face ID and the same processor, but two will have fancier and more efficient OLED screens while the cheapest out of the trio will feature an LCD panel. Oh, and there’s possibly a sequel to the iPhone SE as well, but that’s been a very tough item to nail down.

In the case of the LCD iPhone, one market analyst believes that it could take the route of the iPhone 5c and come in different colors. Specifically, Rosenblatt’s Jun Zhang is looking to blue, yellow and pink colors for what he’s calling the iPhone 8S. His insights, as gathered by StreetInsider, call on this being a big differentiator from the pricier OLED models, expected to start from near $1,000. The iPhone 8S has been forecast to price out anywhere from $550 to $800.

Zhang also affirms previous chatter about a triple-camera iPhone, much like the Huawei P20 Pro‘s, coming in 2019, though the system would be set up to track 3D data.

