iPhone SE 2018 design debunked, Galaxy Note 9 progress & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as new rumors hint to a dramatic change in the design that has been rumored. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and how we might have to wait until the Galaxy S10 to get an on-display fingerprint scanner. BlackBerry follows as the company has pretty-much officialized that we should see a new phone on June 7th. Amazon is next as we get a teaser of what to expect from the OnePlus 6. We end today’s show with deals, this time for the 12-inch MacBook.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
12-inch Macbook (2016) gets $300 discount on Woot!
Amazon completely spills the OnePlus 6 beans, confirming prices and revealing colors
BlackBerry KEY2 event scheduled for June 7
Yes, the Galaxy S10 will most likely be Samsung’s first phone with in-display fingerprint sensor
Supply chain sources say iPhone SE 2 design uncertain, June launch unlikely

