Heat stress believed to be cause of iPhone 6s battery explosion at repair shop

Battery safety is back in the spotlight thanks to anonymous video of an iPhone 6s exploding at a repair shop.

The video, first given to Las Vegas TV station KTNV and then passed along to ABC News, shows the iPhone, in for a screen repair, not charging and lying to the left of an employee who was working on another device. The device then suddenly flashes, then bursts into tall flames, spewing white smoke all the while. The fire eventually extinguished itself after several seconds. No one was injured.

It is not known if the incident is under investigation. Apple has yet to respond to a request for comment.

One local shop owner told KTNV that one of the biggest causes for cracked screens in the hot desert south is cell warping from exposure to temperatures well above 100°F/38°C.

“The problem is when it bloats up just a little bit, it can cause your screen to crack a lot easier,” said Paul Tartaglio.

Apple is currently offering subsidized battery replacements, charging $29 instead of $79 for models running from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. It did so as part of an apology for not notifying customers that their devices’ processors were being throttled to prevent shutdowns induced from aging batteries’ power surge. It may do customers well to take advantage of them now, especially as the summer season starts.