Even the affordable Huawei Mate SE is officially getting updated to Android 8.0 Oreo
No one can stop Huawei from selling unlocked smartphones in the US on its own (we hope), and a number of the Chinese company’s popular low-cost devices still have the support of reputable retailers like Amazon, Newegg or B&H Photo Video.
The Mate SE is basically a rebranded Honor 7X available stateside in exchange for $229.99 outright with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, as opposed to the 7X’s $200 US MSRP in a 3/32 gig configuration.
Mere weeks after its brother from another sub-brand started officially receiving the Oreo update, the same massive Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 goodie pack is now reportedly rolling out to the Huawei Mate SE as well.
You’re looking at no less than 2.4 gigs of “great features and improvements to make your device more intuitive, faster and safer”, including background limits, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture capabilities, a fully redesigned emoji set, various AI-based “optimizations”, and yes, face unlock functionality.
If this thing didn’t look like a killer bargain before, over-the-air Oreos should definitely seal a deal already including a large 2:1 FHD+ “FullView” display with thin bezels, dual rear-facing cameras, a respectable 8MP selfie shooter, octa-core Kirin 659 processing power, and 3340mAh battery capacity.