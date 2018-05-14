Detachable tablets and convertible laptops continue to be viewed as the PC’s only hope for survival in a mobile-first tech world, but HP is not ready to commit to just one or two form factors, allowing you to choose from a wide range of new Windows-powered designs.

The Elite x2 1013 G3 is probably the most versatile of the bunch, squeezing a 13-inch display into a traditional 12-inch chassis, which makes it the world’s “smallest business detachable.” This is also the “world’s first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen”, meaning you’ll be able to keep your work secret on the fly even when seated on a crowded train.

Both this 13.3 mm thin tablet/laptop hybrid and the larger, thicker, slightly less flexible HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 come with optional 4G LTE support for “ultimate connectivity”, obviously starting at pretty steep prices of $1,499 and $1,449 respectively from June.

The refreshed EliteBook x360 is billed as the “world’s smallest business convertible”, at only 2.76 pounds and up, staying on for a maximum of 18 hours between battery charges, and featuring a unique alert system making sure you’ll never lose your laptop’s active pen.

Priced significantly lower, at $760 and $750 in entry-level 13 and 15-inch configurations respectively, the latest HP Envy x360 generation is launching later this month with non-detachable keyboards, minimalist designs, premium build quality, and “next-level performance.”

You can get the updated Envy x360 15 with either Intel or AMD processing power, while the smaller model is the world’s first 13-inch convertible powered by a high-performance AMD Ryzen chipset with Radeon Vega graphics.

Other notable additions to HP’s extensive business and consumer PC lineup include the “ultra-slim” Elitebook 1050 G1 notebook with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, the EliteOne 1000 AiO G2, billed as the world’s first business class 34-inch curved AiO with discrete graphics, a sleek and stylish Envy 13 Laptop, and a $219 EliteDisplay S14 portable display you can very easily connect to any USB-C notebook for dual-screen productivity whenever, wherever.