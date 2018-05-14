Google Drive transforms into Google One for all Google storage needs

Google is calling a big change to its cloud storage service an “upgrade.”

Google Drive will soon become Google One. It will still offer storage options ranging from 100GB to 30TB, but there will be “smarter” choices in between — currently, they’re pegged at 1TB, 2TB, 10TB and 20TB with monthly pricing going from $2.99 to $299.99. But for the first time, up to five other members can hop onto a shared storage plan with private cloud spaces for each member.

The company is also making its experts available for users to learn more about Google’s services and products. Customers can also take advantage of free Google Play credits or special travel deals as found on Google search.

Those paying for extra Google Drive space now should see the changes shortly with implementation beginning from the United States.